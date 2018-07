KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) and candidate for NA-247 Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday said PTI would win majority of the seats

from across the country as it was the most popular political party at this time.

Talking to the people of his constituency after inaugurating

the election office, he claimed that PML-N and PPP would lose in the upcoming general election .

“Those criticizing PTI will witness their own defeat in the

general election-2018,” Arif claimed.