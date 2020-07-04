Home
Associated Press Of Pakistan
Areas under smart lockdown
West Karachi Lockdown
District Malir, Karachi
South Karachi Lockdown
Latest National News
President, PM inquire after Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s health
July 5, 2020
Speaker NA, Attorney General discuss issue of petroleum products
July 5, 2020
Indian Army troops target civil population with mortars, heavy weapons in...
July 5, 2020
General Photos
LONDON: July 05 – High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in a...
July 5, 2020
HYDERABAD: July 05 Edhi Rescue staffers with relatives carrying coffin...
July 5, 2020
LARKANA: July 05 – Member Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh addressing...
July 5, 2020
Latest Global News
HC visits historic Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking, meets Management Committee,...
July 5, 2020
SCO University plays important role in training highly qualified professional for...
July 5, 2020
Chinese capital reports two new local COVID-19 cases
July 5, 2020
