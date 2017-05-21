Arab-Islamic countries, US vow to stand united in fighting terrorism

RIYADH, May 21 (APP): Describing the global fight
against terrorism as a battle between “good and evil”, the
world leaders attending the Arab Islamic-American Summit
hosted by Saudi Arabia here on Sunday pledged to make joint
efforts to eliminate this scourge.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif attended the summit
at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Speaking at the opening session of the summit, King
Salman bin Abdulaziz highlighted the need of making a joint
strategy to deal with the common challenge of terrorism, which
was a threat to world peace.
He said the Kingdom, which had suffered due to
terrorism,
had been successful in its efforts to curb the menace.
King Salman also urged the Muslim and Western worlds to
utilise all resources to eliminate the scourge as without
achieving that, the goal of peace and prosperity as well as
sustained development could not be realised.
US President Donald Trump, in his address, said
terrorism
was not a war between different faiths, religions or sects,
but
“a battle between barbaric criminals, who seek to obliterate
human life, and decent people of all religions, who seek to
protect it.”
The US President said, “Our goal is a coalition of
nations, who share the aim of stamping out extremism and
providing our children a hopeful future that does honour to
God.”
He said, “America is a sovereign nation and our first
priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We
are not here to lecture; we are not here to tell other people
how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.
Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared
interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.”
“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and
falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to
every person of faith.
“But we can only overcome this evil if the forces of
good
are united and strong – and if everyone in this room does
their
fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,” President
Trump said.
“Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to
peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred
land.
“America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of
shared interests and common security,” he added.
Leaders from Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait and
Malaysia, in their remarks, also called for united efforts to
fight terrorism. They, however, stressed the need of
addressing the root causes of terrorism and extremism.
Later, on conclusion of the event, a Global Center for
Combating Extremist Ideology was inaugurated in a ceremony
attended by the leaders.
