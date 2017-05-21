Arab-Islamic countries, US vow to stand united in fighting terrorism

RIYADH, May 21 (APP): Describing the global fight

against terrorism as a battle between “good and evil”, the

world leaders attending the Arab Islamic-American Summit

hosted by Saudi Arabia here on Sunday pledged to make joint

efforts to eliminate this scourge.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif attended the summit

at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Speaking at the opening session of the summit, King

Salman bin Abdulaziz highlighted the need of making a joint

strategy to deal with the common challenge of terrorism, which

was a threat to world peace.

He said the Kingdom, which had suffered due to

terrorism,

had been successful in its efforts to curb the menace.

King Salman also urged the Muslim and Western worlds to

utilise all resources to eliminate the scourge as without

achieving that, the goal of peace and prosperity as well as

sustained development could not be realised.

US President Donald Trump, in his address, said

terrorism

was not a war between different faiths, religions or sects,

but

“a battle between barbaric criminals, who seek to obliterate

human life, and decent people of all religions, who seek to

protect it.”

The US President said, “Our goal is a coalition of

nations, who share the aim of stamping out extremism and

providing our children a hopeful future that does honour to

God.”

He said, “America is a sovereign nation and our first

priority is always the safety and security of our citizens. We

are not here to lecture; we are not here to tell other people

how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.

Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared

interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.”

“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and

falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to

every person of faith.

“But we can only overcome this evil if the forces of

good

are united and strong – and if everyone in this room does

their

fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,” President

Trump said.

“Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to

peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred

land.

“America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of

shared interests and common security,” he added.

Leaders from Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait and

Malaysia, in their remarks, also called for united efforts to

fight terrorism. They, however, stressed the need of

addressing the root causes of terrorism and extremism.

Later, on conclusion of the event, a Global Center for

Combating Extremist Ideology was inaugurated in a ceremony

attended by the leaders.