Aqil Shah retains Chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation

PESHAWAR, Sept 05 (APP): Former Sports Minister KP and Vice President

Pakistan Olympic Association Tuesday retained as Chairman Pakistan

Wrestling Federation in an election meeting held at Olympic House,

Lahore.

This was stated by Syed Aqil Shah while talking to APP on phone here.

He confirmed that the elective meeting of the general council of

Pakistan Wrestling Federation was held in Olympic House wherein representatives from

all the affiliated unites of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation were also present besides two

observes from Pakistan Sports

Board and Pakistan Olympic Association.

He disclosed that the members of the affiliated units of Pakistan

Wrestling Federation comprising Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railways,

Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), four

provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, Referee and

Coach participated in the meeting.

The election Pakistan Wrestling Federation was held for next four years

with Aqil Shah acted as Chairman. The other office-bearers of the Pakistan Wrestling

Federation comprising Muhammad Abdul Mobeen of Wapda (President), Muhammad

Saleem (Sindh), Col. Rana Nabeel Ahmad (Pakistan Army), Muhammad Ismail (Pakistan

Railways), Manzoor Ahmad Kakar (Balochistan) as Vice Presidents, Muhammad Arshad

Sattar (Punjab) elected as Secretary General while Abdul Qayyum Shinwari (Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa) and Muhammad Riaz of

Punjab would acted as Associate Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The members of the Executive Committee comprising Muhammad Amin Yaqoob

(Police), Irfan Sheraz (HEC), Mukhtar Ahmad (Islamabad) and Ashfaq Ahmad (Referee

and Coach). Aqil Shah said that the election of the PWF was held

in cordial atmosphere.

He also thanked members of the affiliated Units of the Pakistan Wrestling

Federation for reposing confidence in him.

Aqil Shah said that his efforts along with other office-bearers elected

for the next four-year termed would be to promote wrestling in every nook and corner

of the country. He said Pakistan is full of wrestling talent but due to lack of sponsorship

to the wrestling and other games it is difficult to send our wrestlers to get international

exposure.

Aqil Shah recalled that when he was the Sports Minister in KP he

invited 13 international and renowned WWF wrestlers to Peshawar wherein in hundreds

and thousands of spectators turned up besides holding Bacha Khan South Asia Wrestling

Contests and wrestlers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and

Afghanistan participated.

He said Pakistan Wrestling Federation is in touch with the World

Wrestling Federation to make ensure renowned and prominent world wrestlers to

Pakistan so that our younger generation would see top wrestlers in

action and learn good things from them.

Visit of international and WWF wrestlers to Pakistan would also portray a soft

image of Pakistan, Aqil Shah concluded.