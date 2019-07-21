Aqeel win CJCSC Open Tennis Championship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Aqeel Khan clinched the men’s singles title of the 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Tennis Championship 2019 held at Defence Authority Club, Karachi on Sunday.

Aqeel beat Muzammil Murtaza in the final to win the tournament, said a press release issued here.

General Zubair Mahmood hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away shields and cash prizes to the winners and runners up of different categories and congratulated them on their success.

On the occasion, he appreciated the coverage given by the media to the championship and said it would help in promoting the sports further.