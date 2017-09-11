ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Ace tennis star Aqeel Khan wants to
play his major role in Pakistan’s victory in the Davis Cup Asia-
Oceania Group-II final against Thailand scheduled to be held here at
Pakistan Sports Complex courts from September 15 to 17.
Aqeel, who has been Pakistan No. 1 for the last 18 years, told
APP that he has a very good understanding with tennis player Aisam
ul Haq in the doubles and hopefully we will beat Thailand in the
Davis Cup.
“We are fully prepared for the mega event and would display
top performance against Thailand,” he said.
He also praised Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for their
enormous efforts in bringing talented youth to fore.
“PTF has been working on various future programmes in order to
dig out the young talent,” he said.
He also lauded PTF for their hard work in bringing
international tennis tournaments to Pakistan from the International
Tennis Federation (ITF).
“ITF has allotted three $15,000 tournaments to PTF to be
hosted in November and December which is a great achievement,” he
said.
Aqeel wants to play his major role in Davis Cup victory
ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Ace tennis star Aqeel Khan wants to