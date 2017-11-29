Aqeel moves in Tennis final

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Aqeel Khan Wednesday moved into the final of men’s singles of the 2nd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Championships, 2017 at POF Tennis Complex, Wah Cantt.

Aqeel overpowered a resilient Muzammil Murtaza to progress into the finals where he will face Shahzad Khan who toiled hard

to beat M. Abid in the Men’s Singles Semifinals.

Asad Ullah breezed past Saqib Umer but Yousaf Khan had to work hard to beat M. Shoaib in the Semifinals of the Boys Singles Under-18.

In the Boys Singles Under-14 event Hamza Roman moved into the Final by beating Hasham Khan which will be his second Final of the tournament. He also bagged the Boys Single U-10 title by beating Shahsawar in straight sets.

Men’s Singles Semifinals Results: Aqeel Khan Muzammil Murtaza: 6-0, 2-6, 6-4; Shahzad Khan beat M. Abid: 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Quarter Finals Results: Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan beat Asad Ullah Khan, Barkat Ullah 6-3, 6-2; Yasir Khan, Abdaal Haider was given a walk over against Qasim Ali, Nadeem Khan; Muzamil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza beat Malik Abdul Rehman, M. Waqas Malak 6-3, 6-3; M. Abid, Usman Rafiq beat Aman Atiq,Ahmed Babar 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal Results: Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan beat Yasir Khan, Abdaal Haider: 6-2, 6-4; M. Abid, Usman Rafiq beat Muzamil Murtaza, Mudassir Murtaza: 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-7.

Boys Singles U-18 Semifinals Results: Asad Ullah Khan beat Saqib Umer: 6-2, 6-4; Yousaf Khan beat M. Shoaib: 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Boys Singles U-14 Semifinals Results: Sami Zaib beat Farman Shakeel: 6-2, 6-4; Hamza Roman beat Hasham Khan: 6-3, 6-0.

Boys Singles U-10 Final Results: Hamza Roman beat Shahsawar: 4-1, 4-0.