Aqeel Khan to face Barkat Ullah in DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis final

PESHAWAR, Apr 02 (APP): Pakistan’s Davis Cupper and No. 1 Aqeel Khan will face promising Barkat Ullah in the final of the 4th DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Tournament being played here at Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

The final will be played at 11.00 a.m. President Pakistan Tennis

Federation Salim Saif Ullah Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

President KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, Senior Vice President Dr.

Farhat Abbas, officials, players will also witnessed the final.

In Sunday matches, Professor Dr. Tahir and Benish defeated Dr. Farhat

Abass and Orin Khan team in the mix-double final. The score was 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4. Both the team gave each other a tough fight with some beautiful smashes were also witnessed.

Aqeel Khan and Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz also witnessed the final.

In the Under-14 category, both Kashan Umar and Hamza Roman took berth into the final after defeated their respective rivals in the semi-finals.

Kashan Umer beat Hamid Israr in the first semi-final while Hamza Roman outclassed Aziz Khan.