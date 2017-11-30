Aqeel clinch men’s singles Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Aqeel Khan outclassed Shahzad Khan on Thursday in the men’s

singles final of the 2nd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis

Championships, 2017 played at POF Tennis Complex, Wah Cantt.

Aqeel Khan pairing with Shahzad Khan also bagged the men’s

doubles title by beating M. Abid and Usman Rafiq and continued his unbeaten run

in the National Ranking Tournaments.

In the Men’s Seniors’ (45) Doubles Final, the duo of Jehanzab

and Israr Gul beat Major Mazhar and Aftab Ahmad in straight sets to bag the

title.

Yousaf Khan had to toil hard in the final to overpower

resilient Asad Ullah Khan in three sets to bag the Boys Singles Under18 title.

In the Boys Singles Under14 event, Hamza Roman missed the

opportunity to bag his second title of the tournament, eventually beaten by

Sami Zaib who was stretched to his limits by the U-10 champion.

Men’s Singles Semifinals Results: Aqeel Khan beat Shahzad

Khan: 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles Final Results: Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan M.

Abid, Usman Rafiq: 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Seniors’ (45) Doubles Final Results: Jehanzab, Israr

Gul beat Aftab Ahmed, Major Mazhar: 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Singles U-18 Semifinals Results: Yousaf Khan beat Asad

Ullah Khan: 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Boys Singles U-14 Final Results: Sami Zaib beat Hamza Roman:

6-4, 7-5.