Pakistan wins Davis Cup tie against Iran

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan completed their winning streak by beating Iran convincingly in doubles match of Davis Cup tie here at Islamabad Pakistan Sports Board Tennis Court on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who are the best pair for doubles, having impressive record in the tennis history of the country, defeated the Iranian pair of Alborz Akhawan and Anoosha Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan was 2-0 up on the first day of the tie as both Aisam and Aqeel had won their singles’ matches.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan felicitated the Pakistan team as well as the nation for winning at home.

He said it would be the gate opener for all other sports, including cricket for international competitions in the country. He also thanked ITF and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to make the tie a successful event.

On Sunday, two singles would be played. Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq will play reverse singles. The fixtures will commence at 10 am.

On Saturday, before match the ITF commitment award was given to Hameedul Haq for his outstanding performances. Salim Saifullah Khan handed over the award to ITF referee Stephan, who decorated Hamid.

Hamid’s citation is as follows: “Mr. Hamid ul Haq Davis Cup Commitment Award The Davis Cup Commitment Award is presented by the ITF to players, who have shown long-standing dedication to representing their country in this prestigious competition. Each Award recipient has competed in a minimum of 20 home or away ties or 50 ties at any level of the competition (including Zone Group Events) over their career.

“The Award was conceived as part of the ITF’s 2013 Centenary celebrations and was launched at the 100th Davis Cup Final in 2012. A total of 339 players have met the criteria, with awards presented at ties throughout the year.

“Some facts and Achievements of Mr. Hamid ul Haq

First year played: 1984 to 1997

Year Played: 12

Number of Ties played: 21

Win / lose Singles: 19/11

Wins / Lose Doubles: 5-8

Total Wins / Lose 24-19

“In 1984 he played seven matches from which he won six and lose one only. He was part of team which created history of Pakistan tennis when Pakistan played Eastern Zone Final in 1984.

“It was one step away from Qualifying for the world group when losing

the 1984 Eastern Zone Final against Japan.”