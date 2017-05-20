APTPMA delegation calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): A delegation of All Pakistan Textile
Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) called on the Finance Minister
Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday.
The delegation was led by Zubair Motiwala, who presented APTPMA’s
budget-related proposals and tax-related matters to the finance minister, which were discussed in detail, said a press release issued here.
The finance minister said the government maintained regular and
proactive interaction with representatives of various industries, the business and traders community, economic experts and chambers of commerce
& industries, especially during budget preparations.
He appreciated the proposals and feedback of APTPMA, whivh, he
said, would be given due consideration during the finalization of the budget.
He said the importance the government accorded to the textile
sector as an important part of Pakistan’s economy, was evident from the Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters worth Rs 180 billion announced earlier this year.
He encouraged the textile industry to make productive use of the
package in order to enhance the country’s exports.
The finance minister highlighted the 5.28% GDP growth rate achieved
by Pakistan during FY 2016-17, which was a ten-year high.
He also mentioned the report recently published by Price Waterhouse
Coopers (PWC), which had projected Pakistan to become the 20th largest economy by 2030 and the 16th largest economy by 2050. He encouraged all Pakistanis, including the textile industry, to play their due role in
order to make this projection a reality.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar
Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD and senior officials of the
Ministry of Finance and EAD also attedned the meeting.
