ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday applauded the government for announcing Rs.162 billion trade enhancement package for the revival of textile sector and emphasis to remove disparity in energy prices in the country.
Trade enhancement package of Rs.180 billion announced recently by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would give relief to exporters out of which Rs.162 billion would be utlized for enhancing the textile sector exports of the country, said Chairman APTMA Punjab,Syed Ali
Ahsan,while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
He was of the opnion that energy tariff need to be reduced in patern with Punjab province,where these terrifs were comparatively less.
Chairman APTMA said that energy could play an important role for cost of doing business that has impacted export sector viability.
He stressed the need for giving more incentives specially in energy to textile sector in order to make it competitive with other regional
countries like India and Bangladesh.
He claimed that as compare to other regional countrries, Pakistan have
more cost of doing business,which was main cause of declining the
exports of the country.
He also appreciated the government for giving drawback on duties in
garments by seven percent, process fabric five percent,madeups six
percent in the coming 18 months.
Chairman Aptma Punjab Syed Ali Ahsan expressed the hope that
Rs 162 billion textile industry revival package would give boost to
the country’s exports and positive results would be in the offing
within next six months.
The government had also given relaxation on the import of
textile machinery for the modernization and to enhance the capacity
of textile sector, which he said would further encourage the sector to boost its exports.
APTMA applauds Rs.162 billion package for textile sector
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Wednesday applauded the government for announcing Rs.162 billion trade enhancement package for the revival of textile sector and emphasis to remove disparity in energy prices in the country.