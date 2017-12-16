APS martyrs sacrifices not gone in vain: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 16 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday remembered the young martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar and the sacrifices they made for the country on their third anniversary.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj General Asif Ghafoor posted a message of the COAS on Twitter, in which the army chief said the sacrifice of APS martyrs had not gone in vain, adding, “It symbolises our undeterred resolve in love of our motherland.”

“Your sacrifice has not gone in vain, we owe this improving peace to you,” the COAS added.