Appropriate timing: GRASP entry coincides with finalization of SME Policy: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Thursday that the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) had come at the most appropriate time when Pakistan was geared toward finalization of SME Policy.

Speaking to the participants of first stakeholders’ consultation for GRASP, the Advisor said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) make up the bulk of businesses in Pakistan, hence in order to achieve coherent, broad-based and sustainable economic growth there was a need to focus on SMEs and unlock the potential in livestock and horticulture besides other sectors in the country.

He also appreciated European Union’s support for Pakistan development especially through GSP-plus and various other development programs.

The Advisor underlined that GRASP would strengthen SMEs in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan which are associated with livestock, dairy and horticulture.

He also emphasised that livestock, dairy and horticulture – which account for 70% of value-added agriculture – have particularly strong potential for growth, climate adaptation and increased participation of women. “SMEs in these sectors, face major challenges’ he added.