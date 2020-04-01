APPNA to send key medical items to coronavirus-hit Pakistan

WASHINGTON, Apr 01 (APP):The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) is working with the Pakistani Embassy and its consulates across the United States to arrange urgently needed medical items, including protective medical clothing, ventilators and diagnostic kits for use in Pakistan, which is fighting to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, has been in regular contact with APPNA and other leading community organizations to mobilize funds and raise awareness in Pakistani-American community, an Embassy press release said.

In a video conference with APPNA members, the ambassador apprised them about shortages of essential medical supplies including life-saving equipment, screening kits and protective gears in Pakistan.

He also lauded the role of Pakistani-American physicians who are working on the front lines during the current crisis and encouraged them to donate in cash and kind for the coronavirus affectees, both in the US as well as in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Embassy had facilitated National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, in procuring Thermoscanner machines which were installed at major international airports in Pakistan by the end of February 2020 that may have helped save many lives.

To facilitate passengers stranded at US airports due to closure of air traffic into Pakistan, the Embassy and Consulates General, under the supervision of Ambassador Khan, are extending all possible assistance as needed, according to the press release.

The community, it said, has also come forward and extended hospitality to many such individuals.

Through regular Twitter messages, Ambassador Khan has advised members of Pakistani-American community to stay safe and follow all preventive measures and local health advisories during COVID-19 emergency.

Furthermore, Embassy and Consulates General remain in close coordination with many community organizations, including American Pakistan Foundation (APF), Organization of Pakistani American Entrepreneurs of North America (OPEN), Pakistani American Society of Greater Houston (PAGH) etc as well as notable community members in their individual capacity who are providing cooked meals as well as dry food rations to the Pakistani American community affected by the lockdown as well as raising funds for relief efforts back in Pakistan, the press release said.

The Embassy and Consulates General remain open for consular services despite lockdown. Community members have been advised to use online consular services and only visit the Embassy and Consulates General if absolutely necessary.

“This is to ensure safety of the community members as well as our own staff.”