New SM rules a step forward towards regulating online content :...

A senior government official Tuesday said the new social media rules were a step forward towards regulating online content and to protect users from...

National COVID positivity surges at 7.12 percent; 2,495 patients critical

Italy establishing cultural center in Islamabad

Health Ministry issued permit to private sector to purchase Covid-19 vaccine: Dr Noshin

2,459 new Coronavirus cases reported; 73 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass opened

BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass has been opened from Tuesday (December 15) for the next ten days. The border is...

US Electoral College confirms Biden’s presidential victory

Global youth mobilization initiative launched to respond to coronavirus impact

Pakistan ranks 154th on UN’s Human Development Index

Avert ‘dire consequences’ for women’s health, UN urges

LSM grows 5.5% in July-October

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The Large Scale Manufacturing during first four months of current fiscal year recorded a growth of 5.5 per cent as...

Pakistan earns US $ 100 mln by exporting transport services in July-September 2020-21

Gas transmission network being reinforced by laying 8,383 KM additional pipelines

Razak appreciates role of FBR for reducing smuggling

Industry drives economic growth amid global recession: Hammad

CRBC feasibility to be completed within nine months: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence and Chairman steering committee on CRBC (China Road and Bridge Corporation) Pervez Khan Khattak on Monday directed...

Urdu language learning becomes new trend among Chinese students: Prof Zhou Yuan

181 Pakistani exhibitors start online business at China-South Asia Online Expo in Kunming, China

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights :Asad

Pakistan Navy celebrates 62nd Gwadar Day

Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday

By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): The six Cricket Association Second XI sides will feature in their third and final event of the 2020-21 domestic season when the Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament...
Babar’s absence should not haunt Green-shirts: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Babar Azam’s absence should not haunt the Green-shirts in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, saying every player who gets a chance should have the...
Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that Pak women’s national cricket team will tour South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played in Durban...
Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 6

By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP): The sixth day of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship saw Master Paints, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners after winning their...
