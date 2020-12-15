New SM rules a step forward towards regulating online content :...
A senior government official Tuesday said the new social media rules were a step forward towards regulating online content and to protect users from...
Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass opened
BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass has been opened from Tuesday (December 15) for the next ten days. The border is...
LSM grows 5.5% in July-October
ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The Large Scale Manufacturing during first four months of current fiscal year recorded a growth of 5.5 per cent as...
CRBC feasibility to be completed within nine months: Pervez Khattak
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence and Chairman steering committee on CRBC (China Road and Bridge Corporation) Pervez Khan Khattak on Monday directed...
Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday
By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): The six Cricket Association Second XI sides will feature in their third and final event of the 2020-21 domestic season when the Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament...
Babar’s absence should not haunt Green-shirts: Miandad
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Babar Azam’s absence should not haunt the Green-shirts in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, saying every player who gets a chance should have the...
Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month
By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that Pak women’s national cricket team will tour South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played in Durban...
Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 6
By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP): The sixth day of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship saw Master Paints, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners after winning their...
APP Tweets
13.9 C
Islamabad
1.1 C
Srinagar
Today's Exchange Rates
|Currency
|Selling
|Buying
|U.S DOLLAR ($)
|162.21
| 158.50
|GBP (£)
|216.10
|211.15
|EURO (€)
|196.80
|192.30
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.5597
|1.5241
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|43.25
|42.25
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|44.17
|43.14
Today's Gold Rates
|City
|24K/Tola
|24K 10g
|22K 10g
|Karachi PKR
|110,500 (-300)
|94,736(-257)
|86,841
|Int. USD
|1840(+10)
|---
|---
|Silver PKR
|1220 (0)
|1045.95 (0)
Petroleum Prices w.e.f Dec1, 2020
|Product
|Price
|Motor Spirit Petrol (92-RON)
|100.69
|Hi-Speed Diesel
|105.43 (+4)
|Kerosene Oil
|65.29
|Light Diesel Oil
|62.86