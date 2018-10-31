APPG report on massive violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir launched in British Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):The All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir on Tuesday evening launched its inquiry report into massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), urging that Indian
government must repeal the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir )Special Power Act 1990 and enable prosecution of its armed forces and security personnel in the civilian judicial system.
