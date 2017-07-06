Appearance of Sharif Family in JIT proceedings reflects their willingness to cooperate: Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam Thursday said that appearance of Sharif Family in JIT proceedings reflects their respect of state institutions and willingness to cooperate.

Talking to media persons after attending the funeral prayers of PML-N

leader, Shah Alam Khan Matta, he said that appearance of Sharif family

in JIT has proved that they respect the sanctity of state institutions.

He said that hue and cry of Imran Niazi was only mean to exert

unnecessary pressure adding that he should follow democratic ways in

his politics rather staging useless sit-ins.

He said that Imran Khan is out of his senses due to the extended

cooperation of Sharif family to JIT and following confrontation of

politics to pursue his ambitions.

Ameer Muqam said that people of Swat have been exploited and misled

as not a single welfare oriented projects has been initiated in the area despite of having

100 per cent mandate. He said that people were being deceived by merely launching

projects of petty nature.

He recalled accomplishments of PML-N in Swat saying that we have

initiated various projects of public welfare including provision of

Sui gas and electricity which were the longstanding demand of area people.

Muqam said that work on 12 inch diameter gas pipeline is underway in

Malakand Division with an estimated cost of Rs 3 billion while 220KVA Thana Grid Station

would be completed in March 2018 that would address the electricity related issues faced

by people in Malakand. He

said that tenders of Chakdara-Fatehpur and Bahrain-Kalam Road have been issued.

Earlier, Engr. Ameer Muqam expressed condolence over the death of the

brother of Chief Editor Daily Shumaal Swat, Ghulam Farooq.