APP gains representation in Asian Media Cooperation Council

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has gained representation in Asian Media Cooperation Council established to highlight the prominent project of One Belt One Road of People’s Republic of China.

The council is formed to promote cooperation among different fields of media in Asian countries and for mutual progress and prosperity of people of the region.

The decision was taken in the Chinese city of Boao during the Round Table Conference of media leaders.

The conference was organized by China Public Diplomacy Association and China Radio International.

The heads of news agencies and high level officials from Pakistan, China, Russia, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Mongolia, Korea, Nepal, Brazil and Turkey attended the conference.

According to Managing Director Masood Malik, who represented APP in the conference, the participants exchanged views on scope of the council, operational model, financial resources, professional priorities, use of latest technology and other matters.

They prepared recommendations for exchange of professional information among member countries to ensure influence and success of the new platform for promotion of media in Asia.

They also suggested measures for creation of a database, online contact group and setting up a transmission system based on multimedia and different media formats and cultural exchanges.

They also agreed on inclusion of individuals, besides representation of institutions in the council.

The APP MD said the establishment of Asian Media Cooperation Council under Boa Forum for Asia was a welcome step and there was a need to make it effective for better use of professional, financial and administrative resources.

The participants suggested that central office of the council should be established in China with regional offices in member countries.

In this connection, Associated Press of Pakistan assured of its full cooperation to set up office of the organization in Pakistan.

The APP MD proposed that persons related to media should also be included in the council to ensure its usefulness.