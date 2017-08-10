Apna TV issued warning for airing indecent content

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on
Thursday issued a warning to APNA TV for its morning morning show hosted by Baber Ali
where the issue of infertility in males and females was discussed.
During the discussion, the guest, Humair Asif over exaggerated certain
terminologies/words which could have been avoided. Airing of such words are deemed
offensive and against the generally accepted standards of our society.
The channel should be mindful of the fact that majority of the families
in our country watch television together and airing of any sensitive issue may create
disturbance among the viewers and pollute innocent minds of children watching that
particular program.
Airing of such content is in violation of of several clauses of PEMRA
Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media
Code of Conduct 2015.
PEMRA has directed the channel to be vigilant while airing morning shows
and selection of content/language/conduct should be in compliance with PEMRA Laws.
The channel is also directed to appoint an effective and efficient
In-House Committee and provide its details to the Authority within 15 days.
