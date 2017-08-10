Apna TV issued warning for airing indecent content

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on

Thursday issued a warning to APNA TV for its morning morning show hosted by Baber Ali

where the issue of infertility in males and females was discussed.

During the discussion, the guest, Humair Asif over exaggerated certain

terminologies/words which could have been avoided. Airing of such words are deemed

offensive and against the generally accepted standards of our society.

The channel should be mindful of the fact that majority of the families

in our country watch television together and airing of any sensitive issue may create

disturbance among the viewers and pollute innocent minds of children watching that

particular program.

Airing of such content is in violation of of several clauses of PEMRA

Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media

Code of Conduct 2015.

PEMRA has directed the channel to be vigilant while airing morning shows

and selection of content/language/conduct should be in compliance with PEMRA Laws.

The channel is also directed to appoint an effective and efficient

In-House Committee and provide its details to the Authority within 15 days.