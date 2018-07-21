APML holds power show ahead of July 25 elections

CHITRAL, July 21 (APP): All Pakistan Muslim League (APMLN) Saturday took out a big rally in favour of its candidate Dr. Muhammad Amjad Chaudhary contesting elections from NA-1 Chitral.

The rally taken out from Torku area converted into a public address at Shahgram. Former President Gen. Pervez Musharaf addressed the participants of the rally through a telephonic call.

The APML candidate also presented electoral symbol eagle which was tied to his hand. Addressing the public meeting Dr. Chaudhary said that he withdraw from contesting elections from three national assembly constituencies including Islamabad on the directives of party president Gen. Musharaf and decided to contest the elections from Chitral constituency.

He said that he visited the entire district Chitral and found the main Torku road in dilapidated condition from where a patient could not even be taken to hospital.

He said that if he voted to power in the elections, he will construct the roads in entire district and would visit the constituency frequently to appraise himself of their problems. He also criticized the remarks made by the PTI leader in the constituency asking the people not to vote for the outsider adding that we are all Pakistanis and we should rise above ethnicity and linguistic parochialism besides work collectively.

Dr. Amjad said that the local people elected form Chitral in the past did not pay any heed to the development this backward district. He announced to construct a big hospital and a university for women if elected from the constituency on July 25.

He recalled that he got approved Rs8 billion from the federation for various development works adding there was no problem in resolving the issues, if honesty prevails in our ranks and files.

The public meeting also addressed by APML candidate for PK-1 Sohrab Khan, President Women Wing Fatima Batool, Kamran Khan, Saeed Khan Lal and Waqas Khan Advocate.