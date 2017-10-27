APHC presents memorandum to UN office

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter has urged the world community to intervene and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per United Nations resolutions.

The APHC-AJK leaderships, led by Ghulam Muhammad Safi, presented a memorandum to the United Nations Observers Office in Islamabad to remind the World Body of its obligations on Kashmir.

The memorandum said on 27th October in 1947 Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

It stressed the UN to pressure India to withdraw its troops from the territory and repeal the draconian laws including the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

Others present on the occasion were Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Muzaffar Shah, Abdul Hameed Lone, Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Shafi Dar and Muhammad Rafiqu.

The leaders urged the United Nations to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. On the occasion, the speakers also urged the world body to impress upon India to repeal all the draconian laws. They also pledged to continue their liberation struggle till its logical conclusion.