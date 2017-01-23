Apex court being furnished with proofs in Panama case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry Monday said apex court was being furnished with documented proofs in Panama papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N would only accept the verdict of the court over the issue instead of opposition and some biased media.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), he said, it should wait for the decision without speculating false notions amongst the public.

To a query, Talal Chaudhry said there was nothing new in German newspaper’s story.

He said prime minister’s name was not mentioned in the papers despite he had presented himself for the accountability.

He said the PML-N leaders were giving befitting response to opponents into the matter.