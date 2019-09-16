APCNGA to explore LNG import possibilities at ‘Gastec-2019’ exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) would explore ways and means for “private import” of the LNG at a three-day “Gastech 2019” international conference and exhibition, starting from September 17 in the Houston city of Texas, the second largest state of the United States of America (USA).

“The association is participating in the conference with the sole purpose to encourage the world leading private energy firms for investing in Pakistan’s gas sector as the government is making sincere efforts to extend maximum facilities to both local and foreign companies in this field,” APCNGA senior leader Abdul Ghiyas Paracha told APP.