APCNGA sees CNG sector’s complete revival in two years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas

Association (APCNGA) is confident that the CNG sector would fully revive with increased import of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) during the next two years.

“Around 3,200 CNG stations were operating in 2012 when natural gas supply to the outlets was stopped due to scarcity of the commodity, but now after May 26, 2016 around 2300 stations have restarted their operations – courtesy to LNG,” the association’s leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha told APP.

With effective policies of the government, he said, a number of private sector investors were taking keen interest in setting up LNG terminals and import of the gas, hoping that in next two years Pakistan would have the market of one bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) LNG.

Currently, Pakistan State Oil is importing 600 mmcfd LNG and

its volume would be doubled soon.

Paracha said CNG stations were operating round-the-clock in a

week and getting uninterrupted supply of gas, adding that the

association was planning to start import of latest CNG kits and

cylinders.

“We have got approval from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority

to import lightweight CNG cylinders and latest Electronic Fuel

Injection (EFI) compatible kits, which will have eight to ten

percent more mileage of vehicles,” the chairman remarked.

The association, he said, had finalized all the arrangements

to start import of new lightweight 22kg CNG cylinders and compatible

kits, which could be used in 660cc to 3000cc vehicles.

“Two foreign companies from Italy and Singapore have agreed

to provide EFI compatible CNG kits and new lightweight cylinders

in Pakistan,” he added.

The chairman said the lightweight cylinders would have the

same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG

cylinders, adding that the new technology would be easy in handling

and useful in fuel consumption, which would give better mileage.

“It will be cost-effective as compared to the increased prices

of vehicles. However, price of new cylinders and kits will be

determined after their import,” he said in reply to a question.

In 2012, he said, Pakistan was on top among CNG-user countries

with 3.7 million CNG-run vehicles.

“Future will be of the inexpensive and environment-friendly

fuel, which is almost 30 per cent cheaper than the petrol at the

existing rates. Currently, CNG stations are consuming 100 mmcfd gas

and it will be increased to 250 mmcfd level soon,” he remarked.