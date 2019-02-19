Any misadventure by Indian forces to be responded with even greater force, strength: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Tuesday said any misadventure by Indian forces would be responded with even greater force and strength.

She expressed these view while addressing an international seminar ‘Hindutva Policies and the State of Minorities in India’.

The minister said India has continuously violated United Nations’ resolutions on Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Indian security forces are committing state terrorism and jeopardizing the peace of whole the region.

She urged international community to raise its voice against human rights violations in IoK and stop ongoing the Indian brutalities in the Kashmir Valley.