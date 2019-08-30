Any Indian false flag operation to be dealt with stronger blow: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday categorically announced that any false flag operation by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be dealt with a stronger blow as Pakistan Army was fully ready to thwart any aggression.

“We are telling the world beforehand that they (India) will do something in Azad Kashmir…I want to make it clear to Narendra Modi that you will be responded with a stronger blow. Here, our army is ready to respond any (Indian) action in Azad Kashmir,” the prime minister said addressing an event held at the PM Office to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.