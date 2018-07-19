Any action to sabotage electoral process not to be tolerated: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Thursday said, elections should be held on time and any action or proposal that sabotage the process or postpone fair and free elections would not be accepted.

He said the preparations of elections are going in full swing as evident from the enthusiasm of political parties and general public, adding that the speculation regarding delay has no worth. “Trust of the people has been restored and the election campaigns are going in full swing in every nook and corner of the country”, the Minister commented.

Yusuf Shaikh said, the caretaker government has been assigned the task to hold free and fair elections in time and it has accepted the challenge. He said, “the caretaker government has been assigned the task in challenging circumstances but we would achieve our target”.

Replying to query regarding the security situation, he said there were few unfortunate incidents reported in last days but the security agencies had taken serious action on it.