Anwar Maqsood’s “Naach Na Jaanay” coming to capital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):‘Naach Na jaanay’, a prequel of Anwar Maqsood’s classic comedy from 80s ‘Angan Terha’, was all set to be staged in capital from July 24.

The play was the first production of Arts Council in collaboration with KopyKats Productions and has been written by legendary satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood as a prequel of classic TV drama from the golden era of Pakistan Television (PTV).

Theatre artist and comedian, Yasir Hussain will reprise the role of ‘Akbar’, one of the lead characters of Aangan Terha. He (Akbar) was a former classical dancer who was employed at Mehboob and Jahan Ara’s after dance academies shut down. He kept on reminding them of both his unpaid salary (worth Rs30,615) and his passion as an artist.