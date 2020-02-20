Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators squad

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):All-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ line-up for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 following the event’s technical committee’s approval.

The technical committee is chaired by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and includes Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

The 32-year-old comes in as a Silver category player. He has turned out for Quetta Gladiators in all previous editions, scoring 191 runs and taking 23 wickets in 32 HBL PSL matches,said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will begin their title defence tonight , Thursday with the opening match of the fifth edition against two-time champion Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi, at 9pm.