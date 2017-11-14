Anusha Rehman, Swedish Ambassador discuss various issues of mutual interest

Islamabad, November 14, (APP):Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johnson called on Minister of State for IT and Telecom Anusha Rehman and discuss various issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in the arena of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and innovation.

The minister apprised the ambassador regarding key initiatives being taken by the ministry of IT for ubiquitous sect oral development, a press release said.

She stated that we had laid down a telecommunication highway and entrepreneurship ecosystem and were continuously working to widen it throughout the country.

Anusha Rehman said we believe ICT was the lever of economic progress and we were using this lever to empower all classes of citizens and particularly women and girls from the marginalized sections of society.

Therefore, we had established around 150 state of the art computer labs including the Baitulmal Women Empowerment Centers where Microsoft was imparting latest technical training of coding and computing to empower the girls of marginalized background by equipping them with modern IT knowledge, she said.

Anusha said moreover we were establishing state of the art computer labs together with Microsoft training at 226 girls schools in ICT and this project would improve the lives of more than 100,000 young girls by equipping them with ICT skills. Through this initiative we aim to help girls student by making them computer literate.

The minister further said we had recently approved a “Digiskill” program to train one million freelancers through Ignite platform and Sweden could collaborate with Pakistan in terms of training start ups and SMEs and we could learn from the experiences of each other which will be mutually beneficial for both the countries.

The Swedish ambassador, while appreciating the forward looking steps being taken by the government of Pakistan and Ministry of IT for the development of IT and\ Telecom sector, assured her utmost cooperation for enhancing bilateral engagement in IT & Telecom spheres.