Anusha Rehman briefs PM on working of IT ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister of State for
Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT) Anusha
Rehman Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at
the PM Office.
Anusha Rehman briefed the prime minister on the working of
IT ministry and digitization of the federal government
organizations, a press release said.
The prime minister said the digitization process should
be implemented on fast track basis as it would ensure
transparency and facilitate in administrative affairs.
