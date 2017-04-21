Anusha Rahman chairs USF Co 51st BoD meeting

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Universal Service Fund Company (USF

Co) 51st Board of Directors meeting was convened on Friday in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Islamabad.

The chairperson; USF Co Board and the Minister of State for IT and Telecom; Anusha Rahman chaired the meeting, a press release said.

The USF Board of Directors in this meeting took into consideration three important broadband for sustainable development projects. Broadband for Sustainable Development Project Kharan-Washuk Lot was awarded to Pak Telecom Mobile Limited.

This Project will benefit an un-served population of about 222,000, covering 289 unserved Mauzas and an unserved area of 35,100 sq kms. Another Broadband for sustainable development project encompassing Dera Bugti Lot was also awarded to Pak Telecom Mobile

Limited.

This Project will serve an un-served population of about 333,100, covering 396 unserved Mauzas and an unserved area of 16,500 sq kms.

The successful award of these projects completes the main broadband and connectivity target of the government under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz sharif regarding covering every single unconnected village of 100 population barring some areas of FATA.

In another significant development the Optic Fiber Cable Programme of USF; the OFC KPK package was approved by the USF Board of Directors whereby, 830 kms of Optical Fiber Cable will be laid connecting 29 Tehsils and 19 towns with a population of approximately 1 Million.

Along with this project a special project namely; broadband for Low income women in eight districts of Balochistan under which a maximum of 30,000 smartphones will be distributed among women beneficiaries of BISP.

The board also agreed to implement another very important project of establishing computer labs and delivering skills development training in all girls’ schools of the ICT region under the globally acclaimed “ICT for Girls initiative”.

Under the project titled Establishment of Computer Labs in Government Girls Schools in Rural Areas of Islamabad Capital Territory, 138 girls schools of ICT will be digitalized under this programme and approximately 110,000 girls will be trained with the IT skills.

Other administrative and corporate matters of USF Co were also taken in to consideration by the Board of Directors.

Board members including the Secretary IT; Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom; Mudassar Hussain, Chairman PTA; Dr. Ismail Shah,

Aamir Ibrahim; CEO Jazz, President and CEO PTCL; Daniel Ritz and the

senior management of USF Co also attended the meeting.