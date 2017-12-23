Anusha inaugurates National Incubation Centre at LUMS

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):State Minister for Information

Technology and Telecommunication, Anusha Rehman inaugurated

the National Incubation Centre (NIC) here at Lahore University

of Management Sciences (LUMS), on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony and later talking

to the media, she said that after Islamabad, opening of

another NIC at LUMS Lahore was as per manifesto of the

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government, which envisages

`Digital Revolution’ in Pakistan.

Anusha Rehman said that National Incubation Centre

was an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to improve the

business objective and get themselves recognised in the global

economy. The collaboration among Minister of Information

Technology and Telecommunication, IGNITE, LUMS and other

consortiums would turn this into a reality, she added.

The state minister also appreciated the endeavours,

rendered by the IT Ministry partners, who made it (NIC)

possible. She hoped that all start-ups would join the NIC

to get their dreams come true.

Anusha Rehman said that the initiative of incubation centre

had been launched under the leadership of former prime minister

Nawaz Sharif with an objective to enable the young entrepreneurs

to run and improve their businesses with the help of information

technology.

The PML-N government, she said, had matchless public service

record, adding that the PML-N would again be elected to the

government in the next general election due to its massive

development and public welfare projects. She said that the

PML-N was very much united under the leadership of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that IT & Telecom Ministry was all

set to start computer training of 110,000 female students by

January 1, 2018 to enable them to earn livelihood at their

homes. Skill development in the field of information

technology was being carried out as per vision of the prime

minister and the Punjab chief minister, asserting that

introduction of 3G and 4G technology in Pakistan was a great

success of the incumbent government, while 5G technology would

be introduced in the country by year 2020.

Earlier, in his welcome address, LUMS Vice Chancellor

Dr Sohail H Naqvi termed the NIC a greater achievement. He

mentioned that the NIC was an improved structure of LUMS

Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE), established in May 2014 to

explore companies having greater impact as well as improve and

increase their production capacity. Then LCE had incubated 78

institutions of which 17 had received around US$400,000

million funds and their worth was now US$20 million. Then

LCE also helped create 1,500 direct and 5,000 indirect

employment opportunities.

On this occasion, IGNITE CEO Yusuf Hussain spoke of

the NICs role in the knowledge economy of Pakistan and how

these would become breeding grounds for sustainable growth and

drive Pakistan’s economy forward with 4th Industrial wave

technologies.

Lahore NIC Director Faisal Jalil Sherjan said the

Centre would house the first-ever Makers Lab in Pakistan, a

modern facility equipped with the latest technologies and

smart equipment to bring ideas to life.

LUMS Prov VC Syed Babar Ali, Fatema Venture’s CEO Ali

Mukhtar, 47 Ventures Investment’s Country Director Khurram

Zaffar and others attended the ceremony.