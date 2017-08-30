Anusha for strengthening outreach of social safety nets

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information
Technology Anusha Rahman Wednesday said strengthening and enhancing
the outreach of social safety nets for the poor was the priority of
the government.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a computer lab in Women
Empowerment Centre (WEC) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), she said
the PBM’s role in assisting the vulnerable segments for their economic
uplift and social prosperity was highly commendable.
Minister for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, PBM Managing Director
Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh and Universal Service Fund Chief Executive
Officer were also present on the occasion.
Anusha Rehman said modern IT labs would enable the young girls of
the centers to meet the challenges, besides getting skill training for economica empowerment.
She advised the students to work hard and get equipped with
modern technologies to become economically stable and self-reliant.
Tariq Fazal appreciated the PBM MD for playing a dynamic role
for women empowerment through equpping them by IT and other
contemporary skills.
PBM MD Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh said the PBM was taking
practical measures for materializing present government’s
commitment for extending maximum support to the deprived
sections of trhe society.
He said some 154 WECs were currently rendering services
for women empowerment across the country, including AJK and
Gilgit Baltistan. During last four years, those centers had
been revamped with introduction of modern technologies for
meeting the challenges of modern world, he added.
Barrister Abid said around 11,000 trainees were currently
registered with the centres while around 160,000 women
had already benefitted from them.
The PBM, he said, was establishing computer labs in collaboration
with the Ministry of IT and Universal Service Fund, while Microsoft
was training the teachers of WECs.
