Antiquities on display continues to mesmerize art lovers of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Week-long exhibition “National Heritage of Pakistan” on its fourth-day continues to mesmerize the students, art lovers and researchers with display of variety of antiquities representing different eras of Buddhists, Sikhs, Mughal and Hindus, giving insight into the historical and cultural events and activities.

The week-long exhibition is being arranged by Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) from December 7 (Thursday) till Decwmber 13 at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed Memorial, marking 70th Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations.

A number of art lovers from twin cities were visiting the exhibition to see around 500 displayed antiquities belonging to different periods of history of Pakistan including sculptures, pottery, coins, art objects, manuscript, weapons etc.

“Nations which keeps their culture and traditions alive can only survive and live a dignified life. This exhibition is indeed a marvellous effort to pass on the rich cultural heritage to the younger generation”, said a visitor, Muneeb Akhtar.

“It is good that the officials of the department are present at the venue all the time to guide the visitors about significance of these antiquities”, he said while talking to APP.

Shazia Ahmad, a student who was showing great interest in a unique gold made bowel recently added to the artefacts collection said, such exhibition should be arranged on regular basis so that the students can learn about historical facts.

She said archaeology was once a dormant subject and was not given patronage at government level however now the present government was taking strong initiatives to preserve our cultural heritage.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday who announced to lay foundation of ‘National Museum of Pakistan’ at federal capital early next year.

Irfan Siddiqui said that his division has acquired necessary funds for establishing the state-of-the-art museum to be built at three and a half acres land allocated at Shakarparian, adjacent to Lok Virsa.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said, the necessity for having a national museum has been felt since long and it would help preserve the rich cultural heritage of the country for next generations.

Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said this week-long exhibition will be a source of inspiration for the youngsters and educate them about their history and culture and also promote soft image of the country.

Federal Secretary, NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan and Joint Secretary Capt (Retd) Abdul Majeed Niazi and Director General, DoAM, Syed Junaid Akhlaq also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, ambassadors from Turkey, France and Sri Lanka, UNESCO officials, archaeological experts, researchers and a number of students from different educational institutions.