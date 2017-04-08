Anti-war groups protest US strikes against Syria

NEW YORK, April 8 (APP): Hundreds of Americans took to the streets of

New York City to demonstrate against the airstrike in Syria ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Protesters in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, on Friday

chanted slogans against Trump’s controversial order and showed their support for the Syrian people.

Activists in New York had signs denouncing the bombing, including

placards that read “Bombing Syria doesn’t protect people, it KILLS THEM” and “NO! In the name of humanity, we refused to accept a fascist America.”

The demonstrators also expressed their resentment against Washington’s

warmongering policy and said bombing Syria would create even more conflict, not resolution.

“It’s only going to escalate the violence,” Martin Jennings, a

protester, told local media. “I’m really concerned about the future of the Syrian people.”

Some protesters said they did not believe Syrian President Bashar

al-Assad was behind Tuesday’s suspected chemical attack and said intervention would only make things worse.

“Get out of Syria, stop interfering, and let the people of Syria decide

for themselves,” a protest leader said.

Anti-war demonstrations have been planned for 50 cities across the US

for the weekend.

The US military launched 59 cruise missiles on the al-Shayrat airbase in

Homs province in the early hours of Friday.

Trump said the operation was in response to the chemical attack in Idlib

province. The Syrian government has strongly denied responsibility for that attack.