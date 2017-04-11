Anti state elements to be dealt with iron hand: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said the elements involved in any terrorist activity against Pakistan would be punished according to the law of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said any element working against the interest, sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan would be dealt with an iron hand and punished according to the law of the land.

Commenting on Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy, he said the decision was taken following the law of the country.

To a question regarding Panama Papers, he said court would give the decision on merit and facts.

To another question he said a sane person should not give attention to the baseless talks of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s chief Imran Khan.