Anti-riot force to be formed for foolproof security in capital: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP)::Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that an anti-riot force would be formed to ensure permanent safety and security of the federal capital.

The force comprising 2,000 police personnel would be responsible for foolproof security in the capital, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that a meeting of Ulema and Mushaikh would be called after 12th Rabi ul Awal to evolve a strategy to avoid incidents of sit-in and protests in the future.

Commenting on the Faizabad sit-in, he said that such incidents had created bad image for the country.

The present government would improve the image of Pakistan within next few months, he said.

To a question he said the military and civil leadership had addressed the issue of protesters with success.

The agreement with protesters was held according to the law of the country, he said.

The parliament was the guardian of Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Ahsan Iqbal said.

To another question he said, “Ending protesters stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange was imperative to avoid

further chaos.”