Anti-polio vaccination drive begins in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):A three-day special anti-polio vaccination drive kicks off in twenty-seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Monday.

The Provincial Health Department officials said that, more than four million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Polio teams will also be deployed at bus stops, railway stations and other public places.

Meanwhile, anti-polio vaccination drive also begins in Quetta and Pishin districts of Balochistan today.