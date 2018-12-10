Anti-polio drive commences: Over 38 million children to be vaccinated

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):A four-day countrywide polio immunization drive started on Monday during which over 38 million children of under five year of age will be administered ant-polio drops.
Around 270,000 Sehat Muhafiz are taking part in the door-to-door drive to administer anti-polio drops to children in different parts of the country.
