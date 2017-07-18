Anti Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy to disrupt CPEC: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt

General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch has said anti Pakistan

forces were hatching conspiracy to disrupt China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), peace and system in the country.

It seemed India was trying to create trouble through eastern

and western borders to halt economic development in the country,

he said while talking to a news channel.

He said Pakistan armed forces were playing vital role and

sacrificing a lot for restoration of peace through operation

Zarb-e-Azb and Raadul Fasaad.

He said different operations had been launched by

Pakistan Army to restore peace so that political and economic

activities could be managed in a befitting manner.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said anti state elements were well

aware that Pakistan would have economic prosperity through CPEC initiatives.

He said army with the support of the people, and government

would foil nefarious designs of such elements.