Anti-Pakistan forces halting CPEC, economic progress: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N), Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday said that anti-Islamic forces were halting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and other development works in country.

Talking to a news channel, he said that Pakistan was a

responsible nuclear state and some elements were trying to create

problems and halting this country to emerge as economic power.

He said that some politicians were helping these anti-Pakistan forces

and created troubles for impeding the progress initiated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

He said that Pakistan had made immense development under the

dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Pakistan had to face losses of billions of

rupees due to sit-ins and demonstration launched by Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that PTI had made false allegations about rigging in

elections.

General elections 2013 elections were conducted in free fair and transparent manner, he added.

The Senator said that a large number of people would have job

opportunities through CPEC and “One Belt and One Road” projects.

To a question, he said that name of the Prime Minister was

not mentioned in the Panama papers but he presented himself before

the court for accountability.

Mushahidullah Khan said that the PTI leader Imran Khan

should also present his people for accountability who were involved

in the corruption cases.