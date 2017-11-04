Anti-Pakistan campaign on London cabs stopped forthwith by TfL, inquiry initiated

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP):On taking up the matter of pernicious anti-Pakistan campaign on London cabs by the High Commissioner, Syed Ibne Abbas, the Transport for London (TfL) promptly has responded and ordered the removal of offensive advertisements from London cabs immediately.

According to message received here Saturday, the TfL confirmed that it has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

As soon as the vicious campaign came to the notice of the High Commission, the matter was taken up with the British authorities, including the TfL. The TfL after taking the suitable action of removal of the advertisements, has assured of the disciplinary action against the perpetrators of this malicious campaign.

Please follow and like us: