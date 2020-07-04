Anti-locust operation completed over 2.294 million acres : NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):The anti-locust operations have been carried out in 9, 297 square kilometers, approximately 2.2927 million acres of land across 31 affected districts of the country in order to eradicate the locusts swarms.

As many as 966 joint teams comprising over 5,082 people took part in the anti-locusts operations across the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC).

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts and so far 388,378 square kilometers (90.55) million acres had been surveyed.

About 5,082 people and 648 vehicles took part in the anti-locust operation, the NLCC data said.

In the Punjab province, about 234,128 acres had been surveyed during last 24 hours and while control operation was performed over 999 acres. More than 2,282 people and 323 vehicles took part in the exercise, it added.

So far the survey was completed over an area of approximately 2.83 million acres and anti-locust operation carried out on 949,910 acres.

In the Sindh province the survey was conducted over 93,900 acres and the locust presence was confirmed in four districts, while anti-locust operation was carried out on 2,217 acres.

More than 109 vehicles and 865 people, including the Pakistan Army personnel, participated in the campaign.

So far, the survey was completed on 14.4 million acres of land in Sindh, with locust control operation carried out on area of 154,527 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 196,918 acres of land was surveyed with the help of 865 people and 109 vehicles during the last 24 hours. So far an area of 10.44 million acres had been surveyed, with locust control operation on 154,527 acres.

In Balochistan, during the last last 24 hours 397,558 hectares of land was surveyed, with infestation confirmed in 26 districts, including Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Washhak, Quetta, Dara Bugti, Ziarat, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Kharran and others. The locust control operation was carried over 3,627 acres with over 1,308 people and 119 vehicles. So far 32.5 million acres of land had been surveyed with anti-locust operation on 1,140,287 acres.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of planes and helicopters, non-conventional methods were also being used for effective control of locust during control operations, the NLCC said.