Anti-locust operation completed over 2.271 mln acres: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):The anti-locust operations had carried out in 9,089 square kilometers approximately 2.271 million acres across 36 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

As many as 974 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 36 districts of the country, according to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Monday.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 90.34 million acres have been surveyed.

About 5,097 people and 655 vehicles took part in anti-locust operation in above mentioned districts of the country.

In Punjab, about 262,401acres had surveyed during last 24 hours and more then 2,282 people and 328 vehicles took part in this exercise.

So far, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 20.78 million acres and operation completed over 848,317 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 108,731 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in seven districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 5,071 acres.

More then 97 vehicles and 627 peoples participated in in this campaign.

In Sindh, the survey was completed on 10.98 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 136,684 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 203,108 acres surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in three districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, where as anti-locust operation was carried out over an area of 498 acres.

The operation was carried out with the help of 1,308 people and 111 vehicles, it added.

So far 10.40 million acres area has been surveyed and 154,347 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during last last 24 hours 359,669 hectare has been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Quetta and others.

More than 1,308 people and more than 119 vehicles took part in the operation.

So far 30.17 million acres area has been surveyed and 1,131,950 million acres area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.