ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Awami National Party’s (ANP) candidate Malik Naeem Khan Bazi has won election from Baloshistan Assembly constituency PB-24 Quetta-I by securing 6,531 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Saaz Ud Din of Muttahidda Majlis-i-Amal stood second by getting 6,103 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s e Muhammad Yousaf Khan by securing 4,289 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.5%.