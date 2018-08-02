ANP’s Khushdil wins PK-70 in recounting

PESHAWAR, Aug 02 (APP):The Awami National Party (ANP) has won another seat of the provincial assembly from Peshawar district in the recounting taking the total tally of the party to seven, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said here Thursday.

ANP candidate from PK-70 Khushdil Khan Advocate has been declared successful from the constituency as in the previous counting, PTI’s Shah Farman was declared the winner by 47 votes margin.

Khusdil Khan had moved the Election Commission for recounting which was accepted by the ECP and today after recounting, Khusdil was declared as winner from the constituency. Khshdil Khan has also served as Deputy Speaker during the ANP regime.