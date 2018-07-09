ANP to win with overwhelming majority: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, Jul 09 (APP):ANP’s general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that thieves and plunderers will be washed out in the general elections and their party will win with overwhelming majority.

Addressing different public meetings at different places in connections with his election campaign at Daag Besud, Kotli Khurd and other areas, he said that after coming to power ANP will pay special concentration to public welfare.

On this occasion, several important political figures from different political parties announced joining ANP and support for Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Criticizing the previous government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he accused it for the promotion of the politics of corruption and kickbacks, which had rendered the provincial kitty emptied and the province was burdened with billions of debts.

He further accused the previous PTI government for committing corruption to tone of billions of

rupees in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Tree Tsunami and projects initiated in the name of the beautification of Peshawar. He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry into alleged corruption in these projects.

The ANP veteran urged the people to cast their favour of ANP on July 25 to make the future of their

coming generations secured.