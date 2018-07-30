ANP to support BNP(Mengal) in Balochistan’s government formation

PESHAWAR, Jul 30 (APP):President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandayar Wali Khan on Monday said that his party would support his party would Balochistan Nationalist Party (Mengal) in formation of government in Balochistan province.

Addressing a protest rally in Charssada against alleged rigging in general elections, he said that future line of action would be drawn in the light of decisions to be taken in all parties conference.

He said that ANP elected parliamentarians would take oath if all other parties agreed on oath taking in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Asfandyar said that his party would continue protest against alleged rigging on the floor of the Parliament.